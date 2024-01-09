Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) Stock Faces 2.69% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) has gone down by -5.63% for the week, with a -4.35% drop in the past month and a 11.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.55% for GT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.23% for GT’s stock, with a 2.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ: GT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) is $16.40, which is $2.99 above the current market price. The public float for GT is 281.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GT on January 09, 2024 was 3.32M shares.

The stock price of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ: GT) has plunged by -2.97 when compared to previous closing price of 13.82, but the company has seen a -5.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2024-01-09 that Goodyear Tire and self-driving trucking company Gatik are using tire technology to improve autonomous-driving systems.

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GT stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for GT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GT in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $16.80 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GT Trading at -2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT fell by -5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.28. In addition, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. saw -6.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GT starting from WELLS DARREN R, who sale 12,258 shares at the price of $13.88 back on Dec 13. After this action, WELLS DARREN R now owns 98,764 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., valued at $170,139 using the latest closing price.

WELLS DARREN R, the EVP & Chief Admin. Officer of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., sale 12,985 shares at $14.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that WELLS DARREN R is holding 98,764 shares at $184,291 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.57 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. stands at +0.97. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.56. Equity return is now at value -9.96, with -2.19 for asset returns.

Based on Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT), the company’s capital structure generated 168.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.70. Total debt to assets is 39.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.