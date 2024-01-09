Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Stock Observes 17.30% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has seen a -0.31% decrease in the past week, with a 10.52% gain in the past month, and a 18.91% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for GOGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.54% for GOGL’s stock, with a 17.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) is above average at 15.57x. The 36-month beta value for GOGL is also noteworthy at 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GOGL is $10.78, which is $1.22 above than the current price. The public float for GOGL is 119.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. The average trading volume of GOGL on January 09, 2024 was 1.62M shares.

The stock price of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) has dropped by -2.75 compared to previous close of 9.83. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GOGL Trading at 10.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +9.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOGL fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.45. In addition, Golden Ocean Group Limited saw -2.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.04 for the present operating margin

+37.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Ocean Group Limited stands at +41.48. The total capital return value is set at 12.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.77. Equity return is now at value 6.46, with 3.58 for asset returns.

Based on Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), the company’s capital structure generated 64.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.38. Total debt to assets is 38.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.