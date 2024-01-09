Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.05x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GOTU is 152.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.78% of that float. On January 09, 2024, the average trading volume of GOTU was 4.59M shares.

The stock price of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) has dropped by -4.79 compared to previous close of 3.76. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-22 that Two years ago, a raft of Chinese laws regulating education activities crashed the stocks of for-profit education companies. Today, China released new draft laws that could crush the gaming sector.

GOTU’s Market Performance

GOTU’s stock has fallen by -1.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 39.30% and a quarterly rise of 32.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.33% for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.49% for GOTU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOTU stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GOTU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOTU in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $4.50 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

GOTU Trading at 21.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.34%, as shares surge +30.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR saw -1.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.73 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR stands at +0.53. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.41. Equity return is now at value 6.05, with 4.11 for asset returns.

Based on Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU), the company’s capital structure generated 2.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.60. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.