Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.49 in relation to its previous close of 50.93. However, the company has experienced a -4.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-12-28 that The shares of Alibaba Group Holding Inc Ltd (NYSE:BABA), JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD), and Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FUTU) are all moving higher today, after overseas traders invested heavily in Chinese stocks due to policy expectations and low valuation.

Is It Worth Investing in Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) Right Now?

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FUTU is 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FUTU is $550.07, which is $21.28 above the current price. The public float for FUTU is 87.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FUTU on January 09, 2024 was 1.83M shares.

FUTU’s Market Performance

The stock of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) has seen a -4.54% decrease in the past week, with a -3.93% drop in the past month, and a -16.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for FUTU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.53% for FUTU stock, with a simple moving average of -3.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUTU stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FUTU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FUTU in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $67 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

FUTU Trading at -11.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU fell by -4.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.44. In addition, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR saw -10.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.71 for the present operating margin

+88.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR stands at +38.44. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.85. Equity return is now at value 19.98, with 4.49 for asset returns.

Based on Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.43. Total debt to assets is 2.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.