Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT): A Technical Analysis

Fulton Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FULT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) is $15.86, which is -$0.24 below the current market price. The public float for FULT is 162.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FULT on January 09, 2024 was 1.22M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

FULT) stock’s latest price update

Fulton Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FULT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 16.19. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that Fulton Financial (FULT) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

FULT’s Market Performance

FULT’s stock has fallen by -2.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.19% and a quarterly rise of 31.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Fulton Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.13% for FULT’s stock, with a 22.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULT stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FULT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FULT in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $16 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FULT Trading at 8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +4.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULT fell by -2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.32. In addition, Fulton Financial Corp. saw -2.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULT starting from Wenger E Philip, who sale 0 shares at the price of $13.75 back on Nov 07. After this action, Wenger E Philip now owns 0 shares of Fulton Financial Corp., valued at $4 using the latest closing price.

Myers Curtis J, the Chairman & CEO of Fulton Financial Corp., purchase 15,000 shares at $9.81 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Myers Curtis J is holding 157,044 shares at $147,156 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fulton Financial Corp. stands at +26.20. The total capital return value is set at 7.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 11.98, with 1.13 for asset returns.

Based on Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), the company’s capital structure generated 114.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.47. Total debt to assets is 10.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.