Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Business Wire reported 2024-01-05 that SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On Monday, January 29, 2024 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Franklin Resources, Inc. (the "Company") [NYSE:BEN] will release its first quarter operating results. A written commentary on the results will also be available via investors.franklinresources.com at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. In addition, Jenny Johnson, President and CEO; Matthew Nicholls, Executive Vice President, CFO and COO; and Adam Spector, Executive Vice President – Global.

Is It Worth Investing in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Right Now?

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.03x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) by analysts is $26.08, which is -$3.25 below the current market price. The public float for BEN is 285.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.61% of that float. On January 09, 2024, the average trading volume of BEN was 3.39M shares.

BEN’s Market Performance

BEN stock saw an increase of -1.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.16% and a quarterly increase of 22.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.53% for BEN’s stock, with a 12.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BEN Trading at 13.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +14.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEN fell by -1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.79. In addition, Franklin Resources, Inc. saw -1.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEN starting from Sethi Alok, who sale 22,000 shares at the price of $29.27 back on Dec 14. After this action, Sethi Alok now owns 70,481 shares of Franklin Resources, Inc., valued at $643,845 using the latest closing price.

Sethi Alok, the EVP, Head of Global Operations of Franklin Resources, Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $25.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Sethi Alok is holding 92,481 shares at $634,465 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.81 for the present operating margin

+73.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin Resources, Inc. stands at +10.71. The total capital return value is set at 5.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return is now at value 7.22, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN), the company’s capital structure generated 98.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.65. Total debt to assets is 39.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.