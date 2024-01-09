Foot Locker Inc (FL) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Foot Locker Inc (FL) has seen a -3.66% decrease in the past week, with a 6.19% gain in the past month, and a 51.64% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for FL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.06% for FL stock, with a simple moving average of 9.72% for the last 200 days.
Is It Worth Investing in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) Right Now?
Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”
The average price point forecasted by analysts for Foot Locker Inc (FL) is $24.69, which is -$5.32 below the current market price. The public float for FL is 81.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FL on January 09, 2024 was 4.11M shares.
FL) stock’s latest price update
Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL)’s stock price has plunge by 3.06relation to previous closing price of 29.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.66% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that Foot Locker (FL) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?
Analysts’ Opinion of FL
Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $33 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.
FL Trading at 16.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought FL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.45% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +5.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.64% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, FL fell by -3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.11. In addition, Foot Locker Inc saw -3.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Insider Trading
Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FL starting from Dillon Mary N, who purchase 5,510 shares at the price of $18.17 back on Sep 08. After this action, Dillon Mary N now owns 27,649 shares of Foot Locker Inc, valued at $100,117 using the latest closing price.
Cipriano Giovanna, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of Foot Locker Inc, sale 25,554 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Cipriano Giovanna is holding 28,791 shares at $1,149,930 based on the most recent closing price.
Stock Fundamentals for FL
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- +7.91 for the present operating margin
- +29.64 for the gross margin
The net margin for Foot Locker Inc stands at +3.94. The total capital return value is set at 10.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.74. Equity return is now at value 2.51, with 1.07 for asset returns.
Based on Foot Locker Inc (FL), the company’s capital structure generated 97.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.49. Total debt to assets is 40.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.05.
When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.
Conclusion
To put it simply, Foot Locker Inc (FL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.