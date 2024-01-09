FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ: FNGR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.06 compared to its previous closing price of 3.72. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-12 that I believe right now is one of the best times in years to go bargain shopping for hypergrowth penny stocks. Many explosive yet fledgling small-cap companies saw their share prices soar to unrealistic heights amidst the meme stock craze of 2021, only to come crashing down over the past year.

Is It Worth Investing in FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ: FNGR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FNGR is 27.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.12% of that float. On January 09, 2024, the average trading volume of FNGR was 623.12K shares.

FNGR’s Market Performance

The stock of FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) has seen a -14.93% decrease in the past week, with a -17.19% drop in the past month, and a -46.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.92% for FNGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.39% for FNGR’s stock, with a -13.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNGR stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for FNGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FNGR in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $5 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FNGR Trading at -23.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares sank -14.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNGR fell by -14.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +147.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.97. In addition, FingerMotion Inc saw -14.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNGR starting from Leong Yew Poh, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $5.70 back on Sep 05. After this action, Leong Yew Poh now owns 200,000 shares of FingerMotion Inc, valued at $71,250 using the latest closing price.

Leong Yew Poh, the Director of FingerMotion Inc, sale 2,176 shares at $5.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Leong Yew Poh is holding 212,500 shares at $11,968 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.23 for the present operating margin

+6.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for FingerMotion Inc stands at -22.14. The total capital return value is set at -61.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.28. Equity return is now at value -72.84, with -38.75 for asset returns.

Based on FingerMotion Inc (FNGR), the company’s capital structure generated 26.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.74. Total debt to assets is 19.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 2.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.