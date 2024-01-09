Fastenal Co. (FAST) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ: FAST)’s stock price has plunge by 0.79relation to previous closing price of 61.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.55% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2024-01-04 that WINONA, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST) announced the date and time for its conference call to review 2023 annual and fourth quarter results, as well as current operations. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. central time. To access the call, please visit the following Web address: https://investor.fastenal.com/events.cfm Our conference call presentation (which includes information, supplemental to that c.

Is It Worth Investing in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ: FAST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ: FAST) is 31.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FAST is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Fastenal Co. (FAST) is $60.40, which is -$2.17 below the current market price. The public float for FAST is 570.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.28% of that float. On January 09, 2024, FAST’s average trading volume was 3.59M shares.

FAST’s Market Performance

FAST stock saw an increase of -3.55% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.55% and a quarterly increase of 12.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.16% for Fastenal Co. (FAST). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.31% for FAST’s stock, with a 9.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FAST stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for FAST by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FAST in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $59 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FAST Trading at 1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAST fell by -3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.95. In addition, Fastenal Co. saw -3.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAST starting from Miller Charles S., who sale 744 shares at the price of $64.20 back on Dec 14. After this action, Miller Charles S. now owns 0 shares of Fastenal Co., valued at $47,765 using the latest closing price.

Drazkowski William Joseph, the EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT of Fastenal Co., sale 11,000 shares at $63.47 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Drazkowski William Joseph is holding 5,997 shares at $698,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.82 for the present operating margin

+43.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fastenal Co. stands at +15.57. The total capital return value is set at 38.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.19. Equity return is now at value 34.23, with 24.59 for asset returns.

Based on Fastenal Co. (FAST), the company’s capital structure generated 25.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.23. Total debt to assets is 17.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fastenal Co. (FAST) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.