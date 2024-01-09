Examining the Volatility of Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s (PSLV) Stock

The stock of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has gone down by -2.31% for the week, with a -3.16% drop in the past month and a 4.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.74% for PSLV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.80% for PSLV’s stock, with a -3.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX: PSLV) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PSLV is 0.69.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for PSLV is 486.90M and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSLV on January 09, 2024 was 2.59M shares.

PSLV) stock’s latest price update

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX: PSLV)’s stock price has dropped by -0.45 in relation to previous closing price of 7.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. ETF Trends reported 2024-01-03 that 2023 saw its fair share of geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that spurred market volatility. Market uncertainty in 2024 should persist, opening pathways for increased hedging, which should benefit gold and silver.

PSLV Trading at -2.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV fell by -2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.05. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw -3.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.