Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Elicio Therapeutics Inc.’s (ELTX) Stock

The stock of Elicio Therapeutics Inc. (ELTX) has seen a 15.35% increase in the past week, with a 16.92% gain in the past month, and a -6.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.59% for ELTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.42% for ELTX stock, with a simple moving average of -17.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elicio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ELTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ELTX is also noteworthy at 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ELTX is 5.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume of ELTX on January 09, 2024 was 20.06K shares.

ELTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Elicio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ELTX) has plunged by -12.53 when compared to previous closing price of 7.82, but the company has seen a 15.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-09 that Elicio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ELTX ) stock is taking off on Tuesday after the company posted updated preliminary results from a Phase 1 clinical trial. The study focuses on ELI-002 2P as a monotherapy for solid tumors from pancreatic and colorectal cancers.

ELTX Trading at 6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.13%, as shares surge +10.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELTX rose by +11.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.71. In addition, Elicio Therapeutics Inc. saw -17.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELTX starting from Chudnovsky Yekaterina, who purchase 1,213,000 shares at the price of $5.81 back on Dec 22. After this action, Chudnovsky Yekaterina now owns 1,915,639 shares of Elicio Therapeutics Inc., valued at $7,047,530 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1322.73 for the present operating margin

+56.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elicio Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1686.53. The total capital return value is set at -45.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.07. Equity return is now at value -51.12, with -44.40 for asset returns.

Based on Elicio Therapeutics Inc. (ELTX), the company’s capital structure generated 8.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.81. Total debt to assets is 7.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Elicio Therapeutics Inc. (ELTX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.