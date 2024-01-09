Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has gone up by 5.30% for the week, with a 8.83% rise in the past month and a 11.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.45% for ETRN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.77% for ETRN stock, with a simple moving average of 26.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) Right Now?

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ETRN is 1.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ETRN is $11.46, which is $0.74 above the current price. The public float for ETRN is 430.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETRN on January 09, 2024 was 4.37M shares.

ETRN) stock’s latest price update

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.47 in relation to its previous close of 10.67. However, the company has experienced a 5.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-05 that Equitrans Midstream’s shares have risen about 50% in the past year as its major pipeline project is set to begin operations, potentially leading to further upside. The company’s pipeline project, the Mountain Valley Pipeline, received expedited approval as part of the 2023 infrastructure bill, boosting investor confidence. Equitrans expects the pipeline to start operations in Q1 and anticipates significant cash flow and debt reduction, potentially leading to a 50% return over the next two years.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETRN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ETRN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ETRN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $10 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ETRN Trading at 12.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +9.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETRN rose by +5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.18. In addition, Equitrans Midstream Corporation saw 5.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETRN starting from BAILEY VICKY A, who sale 2,440 shares at the price of $5.09 back on Mar 24. After this action, BAILEY VICKY A now owns 0 shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, valued at $12,420 using the latest closing price.

Oliver Kirk R, the Sr VP & CFO of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, purchase 9,000 shares at $5.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Oliver Kirk R is holding 39,118 shares at $49,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.32 for the present operating margin

+63.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equitrans Midstream Corporation stands at -19.84. The total capital return value is set at 7.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.05. Equity return is now at value 22.61, with 3.52 for asset returns.

Based on Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), the company’s capital structure generated 438.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.43. Total debt to assets is 67.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 752.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.