Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE: NVST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for NVST is 170.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVST on January 09, 2024 was 2.63M shares.

NVST) stock’s latest price update

Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE: NVST)’s stock price has plunge by 5.39relation to previous closing price of 24.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.08% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that DSKE, NVST and HENKY have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on December 21, 2023.

NVST’s Market Performance

Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) has experienced a 5.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.48% rise in the past month, and a -2.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for NVST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.32% for NVST stock, with a simple moving average of -17.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVST stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NVST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NVST in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $26 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

NVST Trading at 8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +7.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVST rose by +5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.91. In addition, Envista Holdings Corp saw 5.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVST starting from Conley Eric, who purchase 2,185 shares at the price of $22.89 back on Nov 16. After this action, Conley Eric now owns 47,376 shares of Envista Holdings Corp, valued at $50,015 using the latest closing price.

Nance Mark E, the General Counsel of Envista Holdings Corp, purchase 5,000 shares at $21.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Nance Mark E is holding 39,042 shares at $108,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.45 for the present operating margin

+57.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Envista Holdings Corp stands at +9.26. The total capital return value is set at 6.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.64. Equity return is now at value 4.62, with 2.91 for asset returns.

Based on Envista Holdings Corp (NVST), the company’s capital structure generated 36.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.66. Total debt to assets is 22.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.