Enservco Corp’s (ENSV) Stock: A -16.16% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Enservco Corp (ENSV) has gone down by -10.36% for the week, with a -24.55% drop in the past month and a -31.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.74% for ENSV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.16% for ENSV’s stock, with a -39.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enservco Corp (AMEX: ENSV) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ENSV is 24.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.53% of that float. On January 09, 2024, the average trading volume of ENSV was 294.86K shares.

ENSV) stock’s latest price update

Enservco Corp (AMEX: ENSV)’s stock price has dropped by -8.62 in relation to previous closing price of 0.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2023 9:30 AM ET Company Participants Jay Pfeiffer – Investor Relations Rich Murphy – Executive Chairman Mark Patterson – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jeff Grampp – Alliance Global Partners Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Enservco Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENSV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENSV stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ENSV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ENSV in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $1.25 based on the research report published on November 13, 2015 of the previous year 2015.

ENSV Trading at -28.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENSV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.14%, as shares sank -24.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENSV fell by -10.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2657. In addition, Enservco Corp saw -10.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENSV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.07 for the present operating margin

-13.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enservco Corp stands at -25.76. The total capital return value is set at -43.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.57. Equity return is now at value -467.68, with -50.01 for asset returns.

Based on Enservco Corp (ENSV), the company’s capital structure generated 1,125.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.84. Total debt to assets is 62.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 695.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Enservco Corp (ENSV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.