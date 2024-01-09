Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF)’s stock price has dropped by -2.20 in relation to previous closing price of 14.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) Right Now?

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ERF is at 1.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ERF is $21.49, which is $7.15 above the current market price. The public float for ERF is 195.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.71% of that float. The average trading volume for ERF on January 09, 2024 was 1.22M shares.

ERF’s Market Performance

The stock of Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has seen a -5.60% decrease in the past week, with a -2.80% drop in the past month, and a -15.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for ERF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.79% for ERF’s stock, with a -8.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ERF Trading at -8.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERF fell by -5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.12. In addition, Enerplus Corporation saw -6.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.59 for the present operating margin

+57.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enerplus Corporation stands at +38.85. The total capital return value is set at 94.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 72.89. Equity return is now at value 62.71, with 32.27 for asset returns.

Based on Enerplus Corporation (ERF), the company’s capital structure generated 26.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.78. Total debt to assets is 14.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.