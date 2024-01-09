Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.69 in comparison to its previous close of 6.80, however, the company has experienced a -3.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-07 that Energy Fuels is a near-term uranium producer and is already ramping up production to capitalize on the current uranium bull market. The company holds a significant amount of uranium inventory and has an intelligent approach to contracting, focused on maintaining optionality to higher future prices. Energy Fuels has the potential to become a leading producer of rare earth elements (REE) through its unique ability to process monazite and its acquisition of monazite-rich projects in Brazil and Australia.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) is above average at 10.45x. The 36-month beta value for UUUU is also noteworthy at 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UUUU is $9.50, which is $2.82 above than the current price. The public float for UUUU is 157.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.69% of that float. The average trading volume of UUUU on January 09, 2024 was 2.38M shares.

UUUU’s Market Performance

UUUU stock saw a decrease of -3.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.55% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.96% for Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.17% for UUUU’s stock, with a -1.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UUUU Trading at -13.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -10.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUUU fell by -2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.24. In addition, Energy Fuels Inc saw -7.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UUUU starting from KAPOSTASY DANIEL, who sale 6,100 shares at the price of $6.85 back on Jan 03. After this action, KAPOSTASY DANIEL now owns 24,657 shares of Energy Fuels Inc, valued at $41,785 using the latest closing price.

Bovaird J. Birks, the Director of Energy Fuels Inc, sale 6,000 shares at $11.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Bovaird J. Birks is holding 185,647 shares at $69,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UUUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-359.07 for the present operating margin

-1.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Fuels Inc stands at -478.22. The total capital return value is set at -16.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.39. Equity return is now at value 32.12, with 30.01 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.57. Total debt to assets is 0.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.