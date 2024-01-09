Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EC is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EC is $2319.48, which is $0.74 above the current price. The public float for EC is 2.06B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EC on January 09, 2024 was 2.17M shares.

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.51 in comparison to its previous close of 12.25, however, the company has experienced a 0.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

EC’s Market Performance

Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) has seen a 0.88% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.09% decline in the past month and a 6.39% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for EC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.49% for EC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11.20 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EC Trading at -0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -5.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.28. In addition, Ecopetrol SA ADR saw 1.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.60 for the present operating margin

+26.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecopetrol SA ADR stands at +25.35. The total capital return value is set at 12.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.96. Equity return is now at value 25.84, with 7.26 for asset returns.

Based on Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC), the company’s capital structure generated 133.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.20. Total debt to assets is 38.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.