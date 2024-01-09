DocuSign Inc (DOCU) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.87 compared to its previous closing price of 54.64. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-07 that Palo Alto’s stock has soared even as many other growth stocks withered. DocuSign’s stock plunged as its growth slowed to a crawl.

Is It Worth Investing in DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is 222.91x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DOCU is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DocuSign Inc (DOCU) is $58.80, which is $3.14 above the current market price. The public float for DOCU is 201.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% of that float. On January 09, 2024, DOCU’s average trading volume was 4.22M shares.

DOCU’s Market Performance

DOCU’s stock has seen a -6.38% decrease for the week, with a 17.53% rise in the past month and a 32.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.31% for DocuSign Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.07% for DOCU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.99% for the last 200 days.

DOCU Trading at 15.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +17.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCU fell by -6.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.84. In addition, DocuSign Inc saw -6.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCU starting from Thygesen Allan C., who sale 7,420 shares at the price of $58.19 back on Jan 02. After this action, Thygesen Allan C. now owns 119,447 shares of DocuSign Inc, valued at $431,760 using the latest closing price.

Thygesen Allan C., the President and CEO of DocuSign Inc, sale 92,750 shares at $61.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Thygesen Allan C. is holding 126,867 shares at $5,686,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.09 for the present operating margin

+78.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for DocuSign Inc stands at -3.87. The total capital return value is set at -3.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.37. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on DocuSign Inc (DOCU), the company’s capital structure generated 143.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.00. Total debt to assets is 29.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DocuSign Inc (DOCU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.