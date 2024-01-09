Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, DB stock has gone up by 3.39%, with a monthly gain of 12.53% and a quarterly surge of 30.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.15% for Deutsche Bank AG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.33% for DB’s stock, with a 26.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) Right Now?

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Deutsche Bank AG (DB) by analysts is $13.64, which is $0.7 above the current market price. The public float for DB is 1.90B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. On January 09, 2024, the average trading volume of DB was 2.58M shares.

DB) stock’s latest price update

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.04 in comparison to its previous close of 13.73, however, the company has experienced a 3.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2024-01-08 that Ozempic and Wegovy have been cheered for helping people shed unwanted pounds, but the findings of a recent poll underscore the challenges patients face.

DB Trading at 13.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.94% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares surge +11.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB rose by +3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.38. In addition, Deutsche Bank AG saw 3.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Deutsche Bank AG stands at +12.45. The total capital return value is set at 1.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.81. Equity return is now at value 8.15, with 0.36 for asset returns.

Based on Deutsche Bank AG (DB), the company’s capital structure generated 380.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.19. Total debt to assets is 17.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 184.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.