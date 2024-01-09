Dermata Therapeutics Inc (DRMA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DRMA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -14.74 in relation to its previous close of 0.68. However, the company has experienced a -4.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-05 that Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DRMA ) stock is soaring higher on Friday after the clinical-stage medical dermatology company announced a new patent in Japan. This new patent covers DMT410 for the treatment of hyperhidrosis.

Is It Worth Investing in Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DRMA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DRMA is 2.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRMA on January 09, 2024 was 833.62K shares.

DRMA’s Market Performance

DRMA stock saw a decrease of -4.95% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.66% and a quarterly a decrease of -39.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.51% for Dermata Therapeutics Inc (DRMA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.99% for DRMA’s stock, with a -54.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DRMA Trading at -14.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.06%, as shares sank -22.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRMA fell by -4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6431. In addition, Dermata Therapeutics Inc saw -4.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DRMA

The total capital return value is set at -119.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.18. Equity return is now at value -105.65, with -89.95 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dermata Therapeutics Inc (DRMA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.