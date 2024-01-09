DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) has seen a 3.42% increase in the past week, with a 13.45% gain in the past month, and a 15.30% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for XRAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.73% for XRAY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for XRAY is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for XRAY is 209.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.14% of that float. The average trading volume for XRAY on January 09, 2024 was 3.50M shares.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY)’s stock price has soared by 2.65 in relation to previous closing price of 35.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-09 that CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XRAY) will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 7:30 am PT (10:30 am ET). As part of the conference, the Company is providing an update on its 2023 full year anticipated financial results, with net sales expected to be at or above the high end of the Company’s previously provided outlook range of $3.90 billion to $3.94 billion. For the full year and fourth quarter 2023, the Company expects to report year-over-year net sales growth in the Essential Dental Solutions, Wellspect Healthcare, and Orthodontic and Implant Solutions segments, partially offset by declines in the Connected Technology Solutions segment. The Company is reaffirming its full year 2023 adjusted EPS outlook range of $1.80 to $1.85 and its expectations for double-digit adjusted EPS growth in 2024. The Company does not provide forward-looking or preliminary estimates of adjusted EPS on a GAAP basis as certain information needed to prepare adjustments is not yet available and cannot be reasonably estimated. A description of the adjustments typically made to compute adjusted EPS can be found in Exhibit 99.1 to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 2, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XRAY stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for XRAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XRAY in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $35 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

XRAY Trading at 15.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +14.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRAY rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.76. In addition, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc saw 3.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRAY starting from LUCIER GREGORY T, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $31.44 back on Nov 22. After this action, LUCIER GREGORY T now owns 43,121 shares of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc, valued at $314,400 using the latest closing price.

Campion Simon D, the President, CEO & Member of BOD of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $29.70 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Campion Simon D is holding 243,930 shares at $297,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRAY

Equity return is now at value -6.12, with -2.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.