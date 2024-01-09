Chimerix Inc (CMRX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chimerix Inc (CMRX) is $7.00, which is $5.97 above the current market price. The public float for CMRX is 79.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CMRX on January 09, 2024 was 401.52K shares.

CMRX stock's latest price update

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ: CMRX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.36 in relation to its previous close of 0.96. However, the company has experienced a 7.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-26 that DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and to provide a business overview.

CMRX's Market Performance

CMRX’s stock has risen by 7.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.91% and a quarterly rise of 8.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for Chimerix Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.05% for CMRX stock, with a simple moving average of -6.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts' Opinion of CMRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMRX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CMRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CMRX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $7 based on the research report published on May 23, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CMRX Trading at 6.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares surge +3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMRX rose by +4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9549. In addition, Chimerix Inc saw 7.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMRX starting from MIDDLETON FRED A, who purchase 17,295 shares at the price of $0.96 back on Nov 17. After this action, MIDDLETON FRED A now owns 100,000 shares of Chimerix Inc, valued at $16,522 using the latest closing price.

MIDDLETON FRED A, the Director of Chimerix Inc, purchase 2,705 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that MIDDLETON FRED A is holding 82,705 shares at $2,489 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.53 for the present operating margin

+98.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chimerix Inc stands at +509.01. The total capital return value is set at -35.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 104.48. Equity return is now at value -35.21, with -32.70 for asset returns.

Based on Chimerix Inc (CMRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.09. Total debt to assets is 1.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -113.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Chimerix Inc (CMRX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.