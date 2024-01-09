Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ: CENX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 14.41 in relation to its previous close of 10.65. However, the company has experienced a 2.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Low order levels cloud the near-term prospects of the Zacks Metal Products – Procurement and Fabrication industry. However, the likes of NHYDY, SKFRY, ESAB, CENX and TRS seem well-poised to tide over the hurdles.

Is It Worth Investing in Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ: CENX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.71.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) is $13.00, which is $0.81 above the current market price. The public float for CENX is 51.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CENX on January 09, 2024 was 1.48M shares.

CENX’s Market Performance

CENX’s stock has seen a 2.22% increase for the week, with a 61.18% rise in the past month and a 85.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.29% for Century Aluminum Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.10% for CENX’s stock, with a 46.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CENX Trading at 40.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares surge +54.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +111.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENX rose by +2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.99. In addition, Century Aluminum Co. saw 0.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CENX starting from Trpkovski Peter A, who sale 13,908 shares at the price of $12.32 back on Dec 28. After this action, Trpkovski Peter A now owns 41,998 shares of Century Aluminum Co., valued at $171,347 using the latest closing price.

Gary Jesse E, the President and CEO of Century Aluminum Co., sale 68,162 shares at $12.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Gary Jesse E is holding 76,443 shares at $858,841 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CENX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.34 for the present operating margin

+1.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Aluminum Co. stands at -0.51. The total capital return value is set at 1.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.79. Equity return is now at value -44.00, with -11.18 for asset returns.

Based on Century Aluminum Co. (CENX), the company’s capital structure generated 137.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.96. Total debt to assets is 37.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.59 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.