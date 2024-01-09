CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) has gone down by -4.13% for the week, with a -6.19% drop in the past month and a -14.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.85% for CCCS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.45% for CCCS stock, with a simple moving average of 1.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCCS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for CCCS is 197.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCCS on January 09, 2024 was 2.57M shares.

CCCS) stock’s latest price update

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCCS)’s stock price has increased by 1.77 compared to its previous closing price of 10.73. However, the company has seen a -4.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that CCC Intelligent Solutions had a strong 3Q23, with total revenue growing 11.3% and exceeding consensus estimates. CCCS launched several new products, including Impact Dynamics and CCC Amplify, which are expected to drive growth and increase customer adoption. The Parts segment of CCCS saw positive developments with the addition of new Lexus and Toyota dealers, strengthening its position in the market.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CCCS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCCS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $13 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CCCS Trading at -3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCS fell by -4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.28. In addition, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc saw -4.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCS starting from Wei Eric, who sale 69,875,000 shares at the price of $10.11 back on Nov 13. After this action, Wei Eric now owns 0 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, valued at $706,177,712 using the latest closing price.

Young Lauren, the Director of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, sale 69,875,000 shares at $10.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Young Lauren is holding 0 shares at $706,177,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+63.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc stands at +4.91. The total capital return value is set at 1.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.36. Equity return is now at value -5.75, with -3.51 for asset returns.

Based on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS), the company’s capital structure generated 42.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.97. Total debt to assets is 25.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.