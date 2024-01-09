Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) has seen a -5.24% decrease in the past week, with a 5.41% gain in the past month, and a 1.24% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for CZR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.69% for CZR’s stock, with a -4.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) Right Now?

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CZR is 205.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CZR on January 09, 2024 was 3.33M shares.

CZR) stock’s latest price update

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.11 in relation to its previous close of 46.25. However, the company has experienced a -5.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Caesars Entertainment (CZR) capitalizes on the strong performance of its Regional segment, along with impressive occupancy rates and advancements in digitalization.

CZR Trading at 0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CZR fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.59. In addition, Caesars Entertainment Inc saw -3.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CZR starting from Pegram Michael E, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $41.90 back on Nov 10. After this action, Pegram Michael E now owns 136,697 shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc, valued at $628,562 using the latest closing price.

Lepori Stephanie, the CAO & Chief Admin. Officer of Caesars Entertainment Inc, sale 33,282 shares at $51.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Lepori Stephanie is holding 41,910 shares at $1,720,823 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CZR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.20 for the present operating margin

+38.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caesars Entertainment Inc stands at -4.74. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.68. Equity return is now at value 16.82, with 2.13 for asset returns.

Based on Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR), the company’s capital structure generated 703.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.56. Total debt to assets is 77.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 699.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.