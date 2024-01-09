BT Brands Inc (BTBD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BTBD) has increased by 43.64 when compared to last closing price of 1.90.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2022-01-24 that BT Brands (BTBD) stock is rising higher on Monday and it’s thanks to increasing chatter on social media from retail investors. The post BTBD Stock: The Social Media Chatter That Is Giving Fast Food Play BT Brands a Big Boost Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.

Is It Worth Investing in BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BTBD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BTBD is at 0.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BTBD is 3.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.11% of that float. The average trading volume for BTBD on January 09, 2024 was 3.76K shares.

BTBD’s Market Performance

BTBD’s stock has seen a 9.00% increase for the week, with a 84.12% rise in the past month and a 23.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.36% for BT Brands Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.30% for BTBD’s stock, with a 17.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTBD Trading at 37.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares surge +67.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBD rose by +8.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2467. In addition, BT Brands Inc saw 9.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.10 for the present operating margin

+9.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for BT Brands Inc stands at -4.46. The total capital return value is set at -2.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.00. Equity return is now at value -7.09, with -4.65 for asset returns.

Based on BT Brands Inc (BTBD), the company’s capital structure generated 55.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.70. Total debt to assets is 33.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 168.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BT Brands Inc (BTBD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.