Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN)’s stock price has plunge by 1.09relation to previous closing price of 5.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.15% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-12-24 that Select real estate may be the income investing play for 2024. As I write, seven real estate investment trusts (REITs) are dishing dividends from 8.7% all the way up to 15.4%.

Is It Worth Investing in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BDN is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BDN is $5.45, which is -$0.12 below the current price. The public float for BDN is 168.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BDN on January 09, 2024 was 2.21M shares.

BDN’s Market Performance

The stock of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has seen a 3.15% increase in the past week, with a 18.01% rise in the past month, and a 39.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.81% for BDN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.82% for BDN’s stock, with a 25.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDN stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for BDN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BDN in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $6 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BDN Trading at 21.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares surge +12.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDN rose by +3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.30. In addition, Brandywine Realty Trust saw 3.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.50 for the present operating margin

+26.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brandywine Realty Trust stands at +10.54. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.55. Equity return is now at value -0.66, with -0.26 for asset returns.

Based on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN), the company’s capital structure generated 122.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.14. Total debt to assets is 51.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.