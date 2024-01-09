Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR)’s stock price has decreased by -5.72 compared to its previous closing price of 7.17. However, the company has seen a -7.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-05 that Borr Drilling is a top choice for capitalizing on the current bull market in the shallow-water offshore sector. BORR has the youngest and most modern fleet among its peers, which puts it in the best position to outperform. Day rates still have a significant upside and may rise to $250k per day based on historical analogs, the status of the order book, and current utilization levels.

Is It Worth Investing in Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for BORR is 217.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BORR on January 09, 2024 was 1.59M shares.

BORR’s Market Performance

BORR’s stock has seen a -7.52% decrease for the week, with a 18.78% rise in the past month and a -0.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for Borr Drilling Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.87% for BORR’s stock, with a -4.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BORR Trading at 4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +17.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR fell by -8.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.05. In addition, Borr Drilling Ltd saw -7.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BORR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+14.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borr Drilling Ltd stands at -65.98. The total capital return value is set at 0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.43. Equity return is now at value -3.01, with -0.87 for asset returns.

Based on Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR), the company’s capital structure generated 182.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.59. Total debt to assets is 54.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.