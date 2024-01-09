Bone Biologics Corp (BBLG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ: BBLG)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.95 in comparison to its previous close of 5.14, however, the company has experienced a 3.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-17 that Bone Biologics (NASDAQ: BBLG ) stock is falling on Friday after the medical device company’s shares underwent a major rally the day prior. That rally was caused by heavy trading of BBLG stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ: BBLG) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BBLG is 0.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.82% of that float. The average trading volume for BBLG on January 09, 2024 was 303.46K shares.

BBLG’s Market Performance

The stock of Bone Biologics Corp (BBLG) has seen a 3.54% increase in the past week, with a 27.76% rise in the past month, and a -0.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.04% for BBLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.03% for BBLG’s stock, with a -76.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BBLG Trading at 15.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.45%, as shares surge +32.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBLG rose by +3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.99. In addition, Bone Biologics Corp saw 3.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBLG starting from Walsh Deina H, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $0.64 back on Sep 13. After this action, Walsh Deina H now owns 15,000 shares of Bone Biologics Corp, valued at $5,120 using the latest closing price.

Frelick Jeff, the Chief Executive Officer of Bone Biologics Corp, purchase 9,500 shares at $0.69 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Frelick Jeff is holding 17,204 shares at $6,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBLG

The total capital return value is set at -58.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.71. Equity return is now at value -102.92, with -87.41 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bone Biologics Corp (BBLG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.