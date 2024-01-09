Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Stock Records 9.86% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, BBY stock has gone down by -3.50%, with a monthly gain of 0.60% and a quarterly surge of 9.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.03% for Best Buy Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.72% for BBY’s stock, with a 1.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Right Now?

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.03x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) by analysts is $75.72, which is $0.18 above the current market price. The public float for BBY is 192.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.73% of that float. On January 09, 2024, the average trading volume of BBY was 2.79M shares.

BBY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) has decreased by -0.38 when compared to last closing price of 75.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.50% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BBY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BBY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $89 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BBY Trading at 6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +1.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBY fell by -3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.14. In addition, Best Buy Co. Inc. saw -3.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBY starting from SCHULZE RICHARD M, who sale 110,974 shares at the price of $77.00 back on Dec 20. After this action, SCHULZE RICHARD M now owns 19,566,458 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc., valued at $8,545,542 using the latest closing price.

SCHULZE RICHARD M, the Chairman Emeritus of Best Buy Co. Inc., sale 313,728 shares at $76.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that SCHULZE RICHARD M is holding 199,448 shares at $24,149,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.17 for the present operating margin

+21.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Best Buy Co. Inc. stands at +3.06. The total capital return value is set at 28.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.86. Equity return is now at value 43.96, with 7.53 for asset returns.

Based on Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY), the company’s capital structure generated 142.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.73. Total debt to assets is 25.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.42 and the total asset turnover is 2.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.