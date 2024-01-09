Assessing the Risk and Potential of Caterpillar Inc.’s (CAT) Stock

The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has gone down by -1.16% for the week, with a 14.17% rise in the past month and a 9.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.05% for CAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.17% for CAT’s stock, with a 16.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is above average at 16.55x. The 36-month beta value for CAT is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CAT is $275.22, which is -$17.03 below than the current price. The public float for CAT is 508.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume of CAT on January 09, 2024 was 3.19M shares.

CAT) stock’s latest price update

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.15 in relation to its previous close of 288.93. However, the company has experienced a -1.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-08 that There are many uncertainties about 2024 and the direction the economy is going to go. Yet, I see three tailwinds that should in any case help three stocks. In three different industries, with no mention of AI, I see three interesting picks I want to share with my readers.

CAT Trading at 12.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +13.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAT fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $285.01. In addition, Caterpillar Inc. saw -1.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAT starting from Fassino Anthony D., who sale 2,740 shares at the price of $282.57 back on Aug 30. After this action, Fassino Anthony D. now owns 16,182 shares of Caterpillar Inc., valued at $774,242 using the latest closing price.

Fassino Anthony D., the Group President of Caterpillar Inc., sale 2,923 shares at $279.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Fassino Anthony D. is holding 16,182 shares at $815,517 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+28.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caterpillar Inc. stands at +11.28. The total capital return value is set at 16.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.77. Equity return is now at value 50.52, with 10.87 for asset returns.

Based on Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), the company’s capital structure generated 236.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.31. Total debt to assets is 45.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.