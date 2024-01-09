Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for AQST is also noteworthy at 2.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AQST is $6.33, which is $3.61 above than the current price. The public float for AQST is 62.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.29% of that float. The average trading volume of AQST on January 09, 2024 was 409.90K shares.

AQST) stock's latest price update

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST)’s stock price has surge by 8.80relation to previous closing price of 2.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 35.32% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Here, we discuss some reasons why buying Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) stock now may turn out to be a prudent move.

AQST’s Market Performance

AQST’s stock has risen by 35.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 26.51% and a quarterly rise of 106.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.80% for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.59% for AQST stock, with a simple moving average of 55.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQST stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AQST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AQST in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on April 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AQST Trading at 41.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.20%, as shares surge +28.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQST rose by +34.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +228.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.08. In addition, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc saw 34.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AQST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-88.23 for the present operating margin

+58.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc stands at -114.11. The total capital return value is set at -217.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -749.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.