Aptiv PLC (APTV) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aptiv PLC (APTV) is $112.52, which is $27.96 above the current market price. The public float for APTV is 281.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APTV on January 09, 2024 was 2.56M shares.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV)’s stock price has increased by 1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 83.48. However, the company has seen a -5.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-05 that Internet connectivity is rising each day as the number of smartphones and other devices increases. We’ve seen cars, smartwatches, computers and using internet connectivity for some time now.

APTV’s Market Performance

APTV’s stock has fallen by -5.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.55% and a quarterly drop of -12.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for Aptiv PLC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.74% for APTV stock, with a simple moving average of -12.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APTV stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for APTV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APTV in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $96 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

APTV Trading at 1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +4.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTV fell by -5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.25. In addition, Aptiv PLC saw -5.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTV starting from Massaro Joseph R, who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $101.87 back on Sep 15. After this action, Massaro Joseph R now owns 206,773 shares of Aptiv PLC, valued at $193,553 using the latest closing price.

CLARK KEVIN P, the Chairman and CEO of Aptiv PLC, sale 6,665 shares at $89.98 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that CLARK KEVIN P is holding 554,799 shares at $599,717 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.67 for the present operating margin

+20.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptiv PLC stands at +3.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 24.06, with 10.45 for asset returns.

Based on Aptiv PLC (APTV), the company’s capital structure generated 79.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.14. Total debt to assets is 31.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aptiv PLC (APTV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.