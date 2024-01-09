Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA)

The 36-month beta value for SNOA is also noteworthy at 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SNOA is 13.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.87% of that float. The average trading volume of SNOA on January 09, 2024 was 1.06M shares.

SNOA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) has jumped by 20.99 compared to previous close of 0.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investopedia reported 2023-06-09 that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 44% on Friday after the company unveiled a product that could replace IV bags for some surgeries.

SNOA’s Market Performance

SNOA’s stock has risen by 19.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.83% and a quarterly drop of -71.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.58% for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.28% for SNOA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -71.76% for the last 200 days.

SNOA Trading at 24.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, as shares surge +17.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOA rose by +16.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1745. In addition, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 20.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.43 for the present operating margin

+33.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -38.81. The total capital return value is set at -48.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.09. Equity return is now at value -96.87, with -43.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA), the company’s capital structure generated 10.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.62. Total debt to assets is 5.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.