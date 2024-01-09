Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) is above average at 19.37x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

MSS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of MSS on January 09, 2024 was 928.11K shares.

MSS) stock’s latest price update

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.73 compared to its previous closing price of 1.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -25.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-12-28 that The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

MSS’s Market Performance

Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) has experienced a -25.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -92.44% drop in the past month, and a -86.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 47.99% for MSS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -81.55% for MSS’s stock, with a -87.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MSS Trading at -87.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 47.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.28%, as shares sank -92.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -87.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSS fell by -25.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.8555. In addition, Maison Solutions Inc. saw -25.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.15 for the present operating margin

+22.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maison Solutions Inc. stands at +2.26. The total capital return value is set at 0.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.64.

Based on Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS), the company’s capital structure generated 5,283.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.14. Total debt to assets is 80.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,820.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.54.

The receivables turnover for the company is 20.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.