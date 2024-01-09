Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cloudflare Inc (NET)

The 36-month beta value for NET is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NET is 292.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.32% of that float. The average trading volume of NET on January 09, 2024 was 3.55M shares.

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET)’s stock price has soared by 4.40 in relation to previous closing price of 76.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that ORGO, CALM and NET made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on January 5, 2024.

NET’s Market Performance

Cloudflare Inc (NET) has seen a -4.35% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.89% gain in the past month and a 27.32% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for NET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.33% for NET’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NET stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for NET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NET in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $75 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NET Trading at 8.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NET fell by -4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.68. In addition, Cloudflare Inc saw -4.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NET starting from SEIFERT THOMAS J, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $76.80 back on Jan 03. After this action, SEIFERT THOMAS J now owns 243,495 shares of Cloudflare Inc, valued at $1,152,010 using the latest closing price.

Ledbetter Carl, the Director of Cloudflare Inc, sale 10,047 shares at $76.22 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Ledbetter Carl is holding 1,577,500 shares at $765,753 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.51 for the present operating margin

+76.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cloudflare Inc stands at -19.83. The total capital return value is set at -11.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.12. Equity return is now at value -31.24, with -7.95 for asset returns.

Based on Cloudflare Inc (NET), the company’s capital structure generated 252.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.65. Total debt to assets is 60.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Cloudflare Inc (NET) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.