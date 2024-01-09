Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV)

The 36-month beta value for ACRV is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ACRV is 11.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.47% of that float. The average trading volume of ACRV on January 09, 2024 was 31.95K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ACRV) stock’s latest price update

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRV)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.89 in comparison to its previous close of 4.56, however, the company has experienced a -14.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-21 that WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (“Acrivon” or “Acrivon Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq: ACRV), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proprietary proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics or AP3, today announced the company’s president and chief executive officer, Peter Blume-Jensen, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.

ACRV’s Market Performance

ACRV’s stock has fallen by -14.63% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -24.32% and a quarterly drop of -42.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.31% for Acrivon Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.35% for ACRV’s stock, with a -56.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACRV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACRV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ACRV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACRV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ACRV Trading at -12.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.14%, as shares sank -22.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRV fell by -14.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.84. In addition, Acrivon Therapeutics Inc saw -14.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRV starting from Chione Ltd, who sale 16 shares at the price of $12.93 back on Jun 26. After this action, Chione Ltd now owns 3,848,632 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics Inc, valued at $207 using the latest closing price.

Chione Ltd, the 10% Owner of Acrivon Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,056 shares at $12.14 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Chione Ltd is holding 3,848,648 shares at $24,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRV

The total capital return value is set at -23.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.39. Equity return is now at value -46.56, with -41.93 for asset returns.

Based on Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV), the company’s capital structure generated 2.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.83. Total debt to assets is 2.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.41.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.