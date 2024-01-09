An In-Depth Look at Top KingWin Ltd’s (TCJH) Stock Performance

The stock of Top KingWin Ltd (TCJH) has seen a -55.26% decrease in the past week, with a -37.03% drop in the past month, and a -26.08% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 39.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.05% for TCJH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -47.91% for TCJH’s stock, with a -67.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ: TCJH) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TCJH is 6.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% of that float. On January 09, 2024, TCJH’s average trading volume was 228.56K shares.

TCJH) stock’s latest price update

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ: TCJH)’s stock price has plunge by -27.34relation to previous closing price of 1.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -55.26% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-30 that Top KingWin (NASDAQ: TCJH ) stock is heading higher on Wednesday despite a lack of news from the Chinese consulting and trading company. There’s no new press release or filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explains why the stock is up today.

TCJH Trading at -40.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCJH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.84%, as shares sank -42.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCJH fell by -55.11%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6005. In addition, Top KingWin Ltd saw -51.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCJH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.46 for the present operating margin

+67.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Top KingWin Ltd stands at -24.71. The total capital return value is set at -7.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.35.

Based on Top KingWin Ltd (TCJH), the company’s capital structure generated 29.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.80. Total debt to assets is 10.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.80.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Top KingWin Ltd (TCJH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.