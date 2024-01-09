Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALTO is 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ALTO is 71.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALTO on January 09, 2024 was 1.35M shares.

Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ: ALTO)’s stock price has decreased by -7.78 compared to its previous closing price of 2.70. However, the company has seen a -7.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that ALTO, CRK and ENR have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on January 4, 2024.

ALTO’s Market Performance

Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO) has experienced a -7.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.11% drop in the past month, and a -39.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.52% for ALTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.55% for ALTO’s stock, with a -15.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALTO Trading at -11.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares sank -5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTO fell by -7.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.75. In addition, Alto Ingredients Inc saw -6.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTO starting from NATHAN GILBERT E, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.97 back on Jun 01. After this action, NATHAN GILBERT E now owns 583,909 shares of Alto Ingredients Inc, valued at $9,850 using the latest closing price.

NATHAN GILBERT E, the Director of Alto Ingredients Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $1.99 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that NATHAN GILBERT E is holding 578,909 shares at $9,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.87 for the present operating margin

-3.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alto Ingredients Inc stands at -3.11. The total capital return value is set at -19.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.45. Equity return is now at value -13.34, with -9.22 for asset returns.

Based on Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO), the company’s capital structure generated 28.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.07. Total debt to assets is 17.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.17 and the total asset turnover is 2.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.