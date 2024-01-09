Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Altice USA Inc (ATUS) by analysts is $4.33, which is $1.17 above the current market price. The public float for ATUS is 388.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.18% of that float. On January 09, 2024, the average trading volume of ATUS was 4.70M shares.

ATUS stock's latest price update

Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS)’s stock price has increased by 4.98 compared to its previous closing price of 3.01. However, the company has seen a -2.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investopedia reported 2023-12-29 that Here’s our daily look at three charts tied to recent news-driven price moves, with key technical levels to watch.

ATUS’s Market Performance

Altice USA Inc (ATUS) has experienced a -2.77% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 51.92% rise in the past month, and a 6.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.86% for ATUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.17% for ATUS’s stock, with a 8.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ATUS Trading at 26.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.64%, as shares surge +48.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATUS fell by -2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, Altice USA Inc saw -2.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+48.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altice USA Inc stands at +2.02. The total capital return value is set at 7.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Altice USA Inc (ATUS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.