Alternus Clean Energy Inc (ALCE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ALCE)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.88 in comparison to its previous close of 1.29, however, the company has experienced a -11.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ALCE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ALCE) is 8.74x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALCE is -0.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for ALCE is 7.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. On January 09, 2024, ALCE’s average trading volume was 212.63K shares.

ALCE’s Market Performance

ALCE stock saw a decrease of -11.43% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -75.10% and a quarterly a decrease of -88.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.26% for Alternus Clean Energy Inc (ALCE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -66.52% for ALCE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -87.09% for the last 200 days.

ALCE Trading at -83.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.12%, as shares sank -75.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -88.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALCE fell by -10.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.5105. In addition, Alternus Clean Energy Inc saw -17.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALCE

The total capital return value is set at -0.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.05. Equity return is now at value 2.72, with 2.59 for asset returns.

Based on Alternus Clean Energy Inc (ALCE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alternus Clean Energy Inc (ALCE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.