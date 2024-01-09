ACM Research Inc (ACMR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ACMR is at 1.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ACMR is $23.93, which is $4.64 above the current market price. The public float for ACMR is 45.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.12% of that float. The average trading volume for ACMR on January 09, 2024 was 1.16M shares.

The stock price of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) has jumped by 13.27 compared to previous close of 17.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-01 that In the investment space, the tech sector perennially beckons with promises of growth, innovation, and transformative potential. Among the myriad choices, three tech gems emerge as luminaries, painting a canvas of possibility in the investment realm and turning your $1,000 into a fortune.

ACMR’s Market Performance

ACM Research Inc (ACMR) has seen a 3.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.67% gain in the past month and a 5.87% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.46% for ACMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.57% for ACMR’s stock, with a 34.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACMR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ACMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACMR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $23.40 based on the research report published on July 03, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ACMR Trading at 12.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +20.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACMR rose by +3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.27. In addition, ACM Research Inc saw -1.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACMR starting from Liu Tracy, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Dec 26. After this action, Liu Tracy now owns 110,772 shares of ACM Research Inc, valued at $200,000 using the latest closing price.

Feng Lisa sale 7,500 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that Feng Lisa is holding 50,001 shares at $150,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.18 for the present operating margin

+47.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACM Research Inc stands at +10.10. The total capital return value is set at 6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.63. Equity return is now at value 10.42, with 5.59 for asset returns.

Based on ACM Research Inc (ACMR), the company’s capital structure generated 11.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.54. Total debt to assets is 6.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ACM Research Inc (ACMR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.