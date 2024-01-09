Accolade Inc (ACCD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Accolade Inc (NASDAQ: ACCD) has jumped by 17.08 compared to previous close of 11.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-02 that SEATTLE, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) today announced that it will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Is It Worth Investing in Accolade Inc (NASDAQ: ACCD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACCD is 2.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ACCD is 68.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACCD on January 09, 2024 was 630.71K shares.

ACCD’s Market Performance

ACCD’s stock has seen a 12.35% increase for the week, with a 47.24% rise in the past month and a 65.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.64% for Accolade Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.20% for ACCD’s stock, with a 17.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACCD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ACCD by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ACCD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $13 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

ACCD Trading at 49.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares surge +45.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +105.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCD rose by +11.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.34. In addition, Accolade Inc saw 13.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCD starting from Eskew Richard, who sale 590 shares at the price of $11.40 back on Jan 03. After this action, Eskew Richard now owns 36,519 shares of Accolade Inc, valued at $6,727 using the latest closing price.

McHugh Colin, the Chief Accounting Officer of Accolade Inc, sale 446 shares at $11.40 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that McHugh Colin is holding 34,617 shares at $5,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.83 for the present operating margin

+32.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accolade Inc stands at -126.58. The total capital return value is set at -15.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.09. Equity return is now at value -26.66, with -14.45 for asset returns.

Based on Accolade Inc (ACCD), the company’s capital structure generated 66.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.12. Total debt to assets is 35.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Accolade Inc (ACCD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.