Acadia Realty Trust’s (AKR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AKR stock has gone down by -1.63%, with a monthly gain of 7.17% and a quarterly surge of 21.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for Acadia Realty Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.59% for AKR’s stock, with a 15.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) Right Now?

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 66.33x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) by analysts is $16.80, which is -$0.1 below the current market price. The public float for AKR is 94.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.31% of that float. On January 09, 2024, the average trading volume of AKR was 764.12K shares.

AKR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) has dropped by -1.80 compared to previous close of 17.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 31, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants John Demoulas – Analyst Ken Bernstein – President and CEO AJ Levine – SVP, Leasing and Development John Gottfried – EVP, CFO Conference Call Participants Floris van Dijkum – Compass Point Ki Bin Kim – Truist Linda Tsai – Jefferies Craig Mailman – Citi Todd Thomas – KeyBanc Capital Markets Lizzy Doykan – BofA Securities Paulina Rojas Schmidt – Green Street Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q3 2023 Acadia Realty Trust Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AKR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

AKR Trading at 8.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +6.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKR fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.85. In addition, Acadia Realty Trust saw -0.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKR starting from CROCKER DOUGLAS II, who sale 28,250 shares at the price of $15.87 back on Dec 05. After this action, CROCKER DOUGLAS II now owns 84,147 shares of Acadia Realty Trust, valued at $448,328 using the latest closing price.

Gottfried John J., the Executive VP and CFO of Acadia Realty Trust, sale 12,500 shares at $15.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Gottfried John J. is holding 7,600 shares at $188,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.58 for the present operating margin

+27.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Realty Trust stands at -11.10. The total capital return value is set at 1.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.22. Equity return is now at value 1.43, with 0.56 for asset returns.

Based on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR), the company’s capital structure generated 113.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.08. Total debt to assets is 44.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.