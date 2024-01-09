111 Inc ADR (YI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 111 Inc ADR (YI) is $38.22, which is $4.49 above the current market price. The public float for YI is 47.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YI on January 09, 2024 was 118.77K shares.

YI) stock’s latest price update

111 Inc ADR (NASDAQ: YI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.48 compared to its previous closing price of 1.65. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-23 that In the US business landscape, strategic mergers and acquisitions often set the stage for remarkable returns for shareholders. In the wake of economic shifts, three key M&A plays emerge as focal points, poised to redefine market dynamics and investor strategies.

YI’s Market Performance

111 Inc ADR (YI) has seen a -2.58% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.66% decline in the past month and a -40.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.74% for YI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.23% for YI’s stock, with a -39.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for YI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $16 based on the research report published on April 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

YI Trading at -21.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.89%, as shares sank -8.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YI fell by -2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5697. In addition, 111 Inc ADR saw -2.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.70 for the present operating margin

+6.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for 111 Inc ADR stands at -3.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.30 and the total asset turnover is 4.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, 111 Inc ADR (YI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.