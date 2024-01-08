Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) has gone up by 49.33% for the week, with a 100.14% rise in the past month and a 56.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.06% for ZIM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 53.04% for ZIM’s stock, with a 13.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZIM is 1.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ZIM is 95.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZIM on January 08, 2024 was 4.89M shares.

ZIM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) has increased by 7.20 when compared to last closing price of 13.61.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 49.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-05 that ZIM stock is rocketing higher as disruptions in the Red Sea are increasing shipping rates.

ZIM Trading at 75.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.44%, as shares surge +100.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIM rose by +49.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.90. In addition, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd saw 47.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.41 for the present operating margin

+50.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd stands at +36.77. The total capital return value is set at 66.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 59.03. Equity return is now at value -50.92, with -21.13 for asset returns.

Based on Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM), the company’s capital structure generated 73.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.47. Total debt to assets is 37.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.