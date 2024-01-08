Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XLO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 18.67 in relation to its previous close of 0.72. However, the company has experienced a 50.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-31 that WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced that it will host an investor conference call and webcast on November 6, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET to review progress across its pipeline of tumor-activated molecules, including Phase 1/2 clinical data for XTX202, an investigational tumor-activated, engineered, beta-gamma IL-2, which will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting, taking place in San Diego, California from November 1-5, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XLO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XLO is -0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for XLO is 13.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XLO on January 08, 2024 was 121.76K shares.

XLO’s Market Performance

The stock of Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) has seen a 50.88% increase in the past week, with a -4.44% drop in the past month, and a -56.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.97% for XLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.76% for XLO stock, with a simple moving average of -63.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XLO stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for XLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XLO in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on December 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

XLO Trading at -28.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.66%, as shares sank -2.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XLO rose by +50.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6721. In addition, Xilio Therapeutics Inc saw 56.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XLO

The total capital return value is set at -53.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.57. Equity return is now at value -90.85, with -69.04 for asset returns.

Based on Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO), the company’s capital structure generated 18.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.96. Total debt to assets is 14.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.