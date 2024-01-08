Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) has dropped by -2.15 compared to previous close of 0.36. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that Workhorse’s (WKHS) W56 electric vehicle secures CARB approval, unlocking incentives and accelerating California’s journey toward a sustainable, zero-emission future in commercial transportation.

Is It Worth Investing in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) is $0.77, which is $0.42 above the current market price. The public float for WKHS is 252.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WKHS on January 08, 2024 was 7.00M shares.

WKHS’s Market Performance

WKHS’s stock has seen a -5.08% decrease for the week, with a -13.82% drop in the past month and a -10.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.55% for Workhorse Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.33% for WKHS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -53.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKHS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for WKHS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WKHS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

WKHS Trading at -9.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares sank -14.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKHS fell by -5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3719. In addition, Workhorse Group Inc saw -2.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WKHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2171.64 for the present operating margin

-649.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Workhorse Group Inc stands at -2334.71. The total capital return value is set at -68.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.75. Equity return is now at value -96.15, with -67.39 for asset returns.

Based on Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS), the company’s capital structure generated 9.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.53. Total debt to assets is 5.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.