What Recent Market Trends Mean for Wearable Devices Ltd’s (WLDS) Stock

In the past week, WLDS stock has gone up by 36.85%, with a monthly gain of 23.91% and a quarterly plunge of -35.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.91% for Wearable Devices Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 51.77% for WLDS stock, with a simple moving average of -43.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ: WLDS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WLDS is 1.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WLDS is 12.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% of that float. On January 08, 2024, WLDS’s average trading volume was 562.42K shares.

WLDS) stock’s latest price update

Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ: WLDS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 31.45 in relation to its previous close of 0.38. However, the company has experienced a 36.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-09 that Penny stocks, those listed at under $5 per share, are the wild west of the stock market. They’re the ones your typical market newbie brags about at family reunions, boasting he turned spare change into a mini-windfall.

WLDS Trading at 19.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.82%, as shares surge +33.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLDS rose by +36.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3356. In addition, Wearable Devices Ltd saw 45.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WLDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12342.22 for the present operating margin

+43.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wearable Devices Ltd stands at -14435.56. The total capital return value is set at -101.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.40. Equity return is now at value -246.30, with -168.78 for asset returns.

Based on Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.60. Total debt to assets is 1.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -77.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.