What Recent Market Trends Mean for IonQ Inc’s (IONQ) Stock

The stock of IonQ Inc (IONQ) has gone down by -9.30% for the week, with a -7.76% drop in the past month and a -18.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.78% for IONQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.19% for IONQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IONQ is also noteworthy at 2.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IONQ is 168.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 28.27% of that float. The average trading volume of IONQ on January 08, 2024 was 8.91M shares.

The stock of IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) has decreased by -2.28 when compared to last closing price of 12.28.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-04 that IonQ stock delivered incredible returns over the last year. The company aims to deliver revolutionary quantum-computing breakthroughs and has exciting tech on the horizon.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONQ stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for IONQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IONQ in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $21 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

IONQ Trading at -2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares sank -7.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONQ fell by -9.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.31. In addition, IonQ Inc saw -3.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONQ starting from Alameddine Rima, who sale 73,447 shares at the price of $13.21 back on Dec 11. After this action, Alameddine Rima now owns 646,553 shares of IonQ Inc, valued at $970,396 using the latest closing price.

Chapman Peter Hume, the President and CEO of IonQ Inc, sale 56,152 shares at $13.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Chapman Peter Hume is holding 439,748 shares at $741,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONQ

Equity return is now at value -25.05, with -22.96 for asset returns.

Based on IonQ Inc (IONQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In summary, IonQ Inc (IONQ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.